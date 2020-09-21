ELLENSBURG - Jorge Alcantara Gonzalez, suspected of killing Ian Eckles in Kittitas County, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges.
Alcantara Gonzalez pleaded guilty Friday eight felonies including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, theft of two firearms, residential burglary, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
“The murder of Ian Eckles is not among the crimes in the plea agreement signed on Friday, though Alcantara did admit to the theft of Eckles’ Toyota FJ (Cruiser) and the shotgun Eckles brought to the Liberty area to hunt turkeys,” Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office officials stated.
Prosecutors are delaying proceeding with the homicide charge but agreed to the plea deal to “ensure that Alcantara remains imprisoned and the community is protected,” sheriff’s office officials added. Delaying trial on the murder charge gives prosecutors time for extensive lab processing of evidence including blood and tissue, DNA, fingerprints and ballistics.
The sheriff’s office also continues to pursue information that could lead to the discovery of Eckle’s remains.
Alcantara Gonzalez isa cased of killing Eckles on or around May 17 in the Mineral Springs area near Highway 97. Deputies reportedly found Alcantara Gonzalez in possession of Eckles’ SUV on May 23, several days after Eckles was reported missing. Alcantara Gonzalez was eventually arrested after a 23-day manhunt.
