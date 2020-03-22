WARDEN - A Warden man is in jail in connection to several thefts in the Warden area.
After several hours of investigation, deputies stopped a trailer leaving a property in the 22000 block of Baseline .5 Road Northeast early Friday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies reportedly recovered three stolen ATVs that were in the trailer. A search warrant was later served at the Baseline Road property where another stolen ATV was recovered, along with a stolen generator and golf clubs.
Tristan D. Duplichan, 24, was booked into Grant County Jail on several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle.
“His arrest helps close several thefts which have recently happened in the Warden area,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Duplichan was sentenced in May of last year to nine months in jail after pleading guilty in connection to a March 1 police pursuit from Soap Lake to Coulee City.
In November, Duplichan was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his upper rear torso and reportedly did not cooperate with investigators.
