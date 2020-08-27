ROYAL CITY - The suspect in a Thursday afternoon fatal shooting may in the in the Royal City area, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck belonging to 57-year-old Ismael Garcia was found abandoned Thursday evening in the Royal City area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garcia is accused of fatally shooting a coworker at the Auvil Fruit Company. The shooting was reported at about 1 p.m., according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Garcia is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed with a .40 caliber handgun allegedly used in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
“This incident is developing and further information will be provided as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Wait, I thought COVID was the number one killer!
I'm surprised you can think.
Another one with a big ole horse pistol. sans serial numbers i suspect.
