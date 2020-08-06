OTHELLO - The suspect reportedly involved in a confrontation Wednesday night that led to an Othello police officer firing his gun has been taken into custody.
Aaron Urbina, 32, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Othello police.
Law enforcement had been searching for Urbina after he fled Wednesday night. An Othello police officer fired at least one shot during a confrontation with Urbina, who was believed to be armed, in an alley near the 800 block of East Larch Street in Othello. Adams County Deputies and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team responded but could not locate Urbina Wednesday night.
The involved officer was not injured. No information has been released to indicate if Urbina was hurt.
The Central Basin Investigative Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. No members of the Othello Police Department are involved in the investigation.
