MOSES LAKE - A suspect and victim in a San Antonio, Texas kidnapping were located Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.
Andres Hernandez, 28, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant related to the kidnapping and the 16-year-old victim is safe. The victim’s parents are on their way from Texas to pick up the victim, according to Moses Lake police.
“We had received information that Hernandez and the victim were in the Grant County area last week,” Moses Lake police stated.
On Monday night, Sgt. Dean Gaddis located Hernandez’s vehicle in the 1100 block of North Grape Drive. Surveillance was set up on the vehicle and officers took Hernandez into custody Tuesday morning. He was reportedly found to be in possession of a pistol.
The victim was located nearby and was not harmed, according to police.
“There is an ongoing investigation into the suspect’s activities while in Grant County and local charges are expected to follow,” Moses Lake police stated.
The suspect’s car was impounded pending a search warrant.
Details on the kidnapping were not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.