OTHELLO - Law enforcement in Adams County is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicular homicide suspect who fled from Othello police Wednesday night.
Othello police stopped a vehicle, driven by Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado, about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Gemstone Street. Police say Vasquez-Maldonado pulled into a driveway, exited the car and ran.
The suspect reportedly fled through several fenced backyards and was not located by police after an extensive search.
Vasquez-Maldonado has multiple outstanding warrants, including a Yakima County Superior Court warrant for vehicular homicide in connection to an April 22, 2019 crash on Highway 97 near Toppenish that left an Othello woman dead. Vasquez-Maldonado was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima north on Highway 97 when he drove off the road, sending the car down an embankment before it went airborne and rolled. Taneya M. Vasquez, 24, died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
Vasquez-Maldonado was arrested after after being treated at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. State troopers reported smelling alcohol on the man’s breath and there were allegedly several beer bottles in the vehicle.
Yakima County prosecutors decided not to file charges during Vasquez-Maldonado’s first court appearance April 23, 2019, pending further investigation. Vasquez-Maldonado was released from custody.
Vasquez-Maldonado was charged with vehicular homicide on Nov. 27 and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314.
