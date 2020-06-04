ELLENSBURG - A man wanted in a fatal stabbing in North Seattle was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Kittitas County.
At about 12:45 p.m., Trooper Logan Swift attempted to stop a 2020 Nissan Maxima reportedly speeding on eastbound Interstate 90 about five miles west of Ellensburg. The driver reportedly continued without stopping before taking the Thorp exit and turning onto South Thorp Highway where he eventually stopped.
“Trooper Swift observed two occupants in the vehicle. They remained in the vehicle, however, as Trooper Swift approached to contact he observed furtive movements from the driver,” Trooper John Bryant stated. “The driver put an identification card out the window. The identification card did not match the driver.”
Trooper Swift immediately recognized the driver as Thomas Oscar Cady, a 46-year-old Shoreline man wanted on a $5 million first-degree murder warrant out of Seattle. Both Cady and his cousin, who had rented the vehicle they were traveling in, were taken into custody. Troopers say the two were fleeing the state with plans to go to Kansas.
Cady is accused of stabbing a 59-year-old man to death in North Seattle on May 24. The victim was stabbed twice after an argument outside a tobacco shop on Aurora Avenue. Investigators reported Cady had attempted to rob the victim earlier the same day.
