MOSES LAKE - A suspicious activity call in Moses Lake led the the arrests of two Montana residents and the seizure of nearly two pounds of illegal drugs.
About 1 p.m. Saturday, Moses Lake police responded to a gas station on Kittleson Road after a man and woman had gone to the restroom together and spent an “inordinate amount of time inside, blocking it from other customers,” according to Moses Lake police
The two suspects, Raymond Shourds, 25, and D’Anja Charlo, 19, both of Pablo, Montana, were contacted by an officer.
“Shourds saw the officer and shoved a Snapple drink down his pants as he exited the store, thinking the Snapple was stolen. It wasn’t, Charlo had already paid for it,” Moses Lake police stated.
Shourds reportedly gave his brother’s name when speaking with officers, but it turned out his brother had an outstanding arrest warrant. When Shourds was taken into custody, officers reportedly found cocaine in his pocket.
With probable cause to believe there were more drugs in the car, which was registered to Charlo, the vehicle was impounded for a search warrant.
Both suspects were released due to booking restrictions at the jail.
A search warrant was later served on the suspects’ 2002 Audi and officers reportedly recovered more than a pound of methamphetamine and just under a pound of heroin. A report will be filed with the prosecutor’s office seeking drug charges and the investigation continues.
(2) comments
Cheburaska wins!
I think that's the first time that Snapple in your pants has been probable cause for looking for Coke in your pocket.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.