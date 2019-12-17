QUINCY - A 64-year-old Tacoma woman was killed and several people were injured in a collision Monday evening on state Route 28, about five miles west of Quincy.
Lorenzo M. Mendoza, a 57-year-old Pasco man, was driving a semi-truck east on SR 28 when he reportedly lost control on the icy highway near White Trail Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi-truck slid into the ditch, where it struck a 2005 Dodge Caravan that had previously slid off the road and became disabled.
Mendoza was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center as a precaution.
Lynn M. Coffman, a 64-year-old Tacoma woman and passenger in the Dodge Caravan, died at the scene. All six of the other occupants in the van were injured, including the 37-year-old driver and five children, all taken to the Quincy hospital, except for an 11-year-old girl who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision. Trooper John Bryant told iFIBER ONE News the roads in the area Monday evening were extremely icy.
(2) comments
Horrible.... My prayers go out to all involved.
God bless those people.
