MOSES LAKE - A handful of hungry Big Bend Community College students were fed for free this week thanks to the generosity of one local restaurant. On Monday, Tacos El Rey Taqueria of Moses Lake donated meals to 15 students who are sheltering-in-place at the BBCC dorms on campus. Tacos El Rey Taqueria Owner Jose Baez says each student received a meal consisting of burrito, rice, and beans. Baez says students were grateful upon getting the food.
“We’re all going through a lot of tough times and we heard about a handful of students still living in the dorms. We’re trying to keep our local community in mind,” Baez told iFIBER ONE News on Wednesday.
Baez’s generosity doesn’t stop there, Tacos El Rey is donating Tortas with a side of French fries to those same students on Wednesday with another possible round of food donations on Friday.
All menu items on the Tacos El Rey Taqueria menu is ‘buy one meal, get one 50% off,’ during the coronavirus pandemic.
THIS is what a true community does! They don't put their hands out to the govt..
