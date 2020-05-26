OLYMPIA - A task force has been created by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to look at possible scenarios for returning to in-person instruction in the fall.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says the task force consists of more than 120 people from across the state, holding various roles in education and in the community.
“Principals, superintendents, teachers, students of ours, parents, practitioners, community-based organizations, legislators” Reykdal said in a video posted on Facebook. “We’ve tried to put a lot of voices on this so that we can understand the health aspects and how to safely open our schools.”
All schools across the state have been closed to in-person instruction since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reykdal said the task force is exploring a number of models for what school will look like in the fall, including returning to in-person instruction with social distancing and another hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction. Reykdal said the task force is also looking at aspects of transportation, nutrition and other services offered by school districts.
Reykdal said more information will be available in the coming weeks.
“The purpose is health and safety first and foremost and then how do we open up out schools in the fall in a way that is safe,” Reykdal said.
This agenda-driven hysteria is out of hand. If Olympia is in charge of our schools, we're screwed. Enough is enough! Time for all parents who haven't been brainwashed by the liberal media to get organized. Let's raise some hell and stand up for our children!
Schools closed for 2.5 months. Kids spent 1-2 hours max per day at 'school' at home. Translation? Kids got AT BEST 2.5 weeks worth of regular skool time. Fail.
