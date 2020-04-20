EPHRATA - Tom Taylor wants to extend his tenure on Grant County’s commissioner board.
The esteemed lawmaker took over as one of three commissioners in 2017 after defeating Nathan Pack to replace outgoing Carolann Swartz.
Taylor’s resume includes time as Moses Lake’s fire chief and 24 years in the U.S. Army.
As commissioner, Taylor says his priorities are public safety, fiscal accountability and increased efficiency in building and planning departments. During a phone conversation on Monday, Taylor appeared confident that he had succeeded in what he initially set out to do as commissioner. Taylor says he and his county colleagues managed to streamline permitting and planning processes through a new online bill pay system and electronic plan review. Taylor added that he’s proud to have been a part of the passage of the county’s 3/10 sales and use tax increase for the benefit of local law enforcement.
Taylor was also asked about his approach to bolstering Grant County’s economy during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think that we need to reopen the small businesses of Grant County as soon as possible,” Taylor told iFIBER ONE News. “The federal government’s stimulus money for small businesses went away quickly. I also think that some of the restrictions placed on the citizens by the governor’s office is unreasonable and creates a double standard.”
Taylor is also known for publicly expressing his displeasure over the state’s so-called “unfair” reimbursement system for state-mandated programs. T
Taylor is currently running unopposed.
Tom is a great commissioner , keep up the great work Tom!!
