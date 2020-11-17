EAST WENATCHEE - A good deed by an East Wenatchee girl had her teacher in tears at Cascade Elementary on Tuesday.
Makaila Musgrove surprised her teacher, Mrs. Ellis, with $545 she raised on her own accord to buy books for her fourth-grade class.
Makaila’s father, Adam, says his daughter felt bad when her teacher was unable able to lend books due to the poor condition of the ones she already had in stock.
According to her father, Makaila sought monetary support from family and friends of the family. Shortly after 1 p.m., Cascade Elementary Principal Kim Browning and another school administrator accompanied Makaila when she presented the money she raised to her teacher.
“I think it was absolutely amazing,” Browning told iFIBER ONE News. “Her teacher was crying by the end of the video, it was a heart-felt gesture, it was very sweet.”
In a recorded video, Makaila stood in front of the class to explain what she did for her teacher.
“Ever since my teacher told me that she lost $500 worth of books, I’ve been thinking about it. So, I did a donation and a fundraiser to get some monies, so she can buy her own books,” Makaila told the class.
“Are you serious?” said Mrs. Ellis. “Oh my gosh, you just made my whole year!”
A round of an applause among staff and classmates ensued.
Principal Browning says the school will formally recognize Makaila’s good deed by making an announcement to the entire school on Wednesday.
(1) comment
A much needed happy story, reminds us there is still good going on even tho sometimes it doesn't seem like it. What an awesome kid with a huge heart, love seeing the younger generations show kindness, compassion and generosity. Way to go Makaila!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.