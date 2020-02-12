MOSES LAKE - The final hockey tournament of the season in Moses Lake is set for this weekend with the return of the Moses Lake Freeze Hockey Tournament.
The adult tournament is held Friday through Sunday at the Moses Lake Ice Rink, located at 610 S. Yakima Ave. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“There are 10 teams, which is the largest hockey tournament Moses Lake had in the 13 years that we’ve had our ice rink,” said Tom Los, recreation supervisor with Moses Lake Parks and Recreation.
There are two divisions for the tournament: Bronze, comprised of B and C level players; and Intermediate, comprised of A and B level players.
A beer garden is offered for spectators on Friday and Saturday night with $4-5 beers from Ten Pin Brewery. Heaters will also be provided at the beer garden.
For more information visit the City of Moses Lake’s website at www.cityofml.com.
