MOSES LAKE - A 16-year-old suspected of driving drunk nearly collided with a Moses Lake police vehicle before reportedly fleeing at more than 100 mph and eventually taking a bite from a K9 Sunday night.
At about 10:30 p.m., officer Brad Zook was driving through the intersection of state Route 17 and Nelson Road when he noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and accelerating as it sped through a red light, nearly hitting Zook’s patrol vehicle in the intersection, according to Moses Lake police.
The driver, a 16-year-old male without a license, had reportedly taken the car he was driving without permission and had his girlfriend and her 1-year-old baby in the vehicle.
Police say the teenager continued at a high rate of speed before turning onto Grape Drive and hitting a dead end. The suspect allegedly exited the car and ran off, leaving his girlfriend and the baby in the car.
Zook’s partner, K9 Rex, was able to chase down the fleeing suspect, who was bit the by K9 before being taken into custody.
The 16-year-old was arrested for DUI, felony eluding, obstruction and no valid operator’s license. The owner of the vehicle declined to pursue charges.
Hope the dog does not catch some disease from biting the fool.
I love it when the cops let their dog out to play! Good dog!
That seems like irresponsible behaviour. Perhaps this kid will learn a lesson from it all.
Just what them there police doggies are good for biting people.
