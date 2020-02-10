MOSES LAKE - A 17-year-old male was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver Saturday evening in Moses Lake.
The suspect pulled up the intersection of SR 17 and East Nelson Road about 7:45 p.m. and reportedly rolled down the passenger side window. Another driver, identified as an acquaintance of the suspect, told police the teenager pointed a gun through the window before driving off, according to Moses Lake police.
About 30 minutes after the incident, police say a photo was posted on the suspect’s Snapchat account showing a subject holding a pistol.
At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police located the suspect in the 3000 block of West Broadway Avenue where the teenager was arrested for first-degree assault.
Police say marijuana was also observed in the suspect’s vehicle, which was impounded for a search warrant.
