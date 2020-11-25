MOSES LAKE - A teenager is in custody after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in Othello.
Othello police responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Hemlock after reports of a male suspect firing a pistol. A 17-year-old was taken into custody for second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say at least two rounds were fired in the 800 block of East Hemlock. Witnesses reported at least two other male juveniles walking in the area at the time.
A .380 caliber firearm was recovered, along with ammunition that reportedly matched casings found at the scene.
No injuries were reported in the shooting. Police are still looking to identify the other two males who were in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Othello police at 509-488-3314.
