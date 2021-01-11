OMAK - A 15-year-old girl is facing a vehicular assault charge after colliding with a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle during a pursuit Saturday night near Omak.
The girl was reportedly fleeing from police in a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer. She was driving north on Locust Street North, approaching Riverside Drive, when she reportedly ran a stop sign and struck an Okanogan County sheriff’s SUV, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The girl’s vehicle continue through the intersection and up an embankment where it struck a fence. The girl and a passenger in her car, a 16-year-old girl, were both injured in the collision. The 15-year-old was taken to Mid Valley Hospital while the passenger was not hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
The deputy, identified as 46-year-old Kevin Arnold, was not hurt.
The state patrol is seeking a vehicular assault charge against the 15-year-old driver. Troopers say drugs and/or alcohol were involved.