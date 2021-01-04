MESA - The driver involved in a crash that ejected him from the vehicle in Mesa Sunday night is lucky his injuries weren’t more serious.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say the crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Pepiot Road, about one mile east of Mesa.
Deputies say they arrived at the scene of a single vehicle rollover. The driver, who was sole occupant of the car, was ejected. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later released and booked for driving under the influence.
The offending driver is 19-year-old Octavio Xicalhua-Ixmatlajua.
Octavio was also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and a minor in possession of alcohol.
Another sad drinking story...
Expensive and painful lesson. Will he learn from it? Let's hope so.
