One woman is dead after a rollover crash Monday morning in Swakane Canyon between Orondo and Wenatchee.
Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say they received a report about the wreck shortly before 8 a.m.
Sheriff’s officials say a 18-year-old woman who was ejected was one of the two occupants in the vehicle. Deputies say the other occupant had phoned in the crash.
Authorities say the vehicle had driven slowly up a hill and rolled back onto the road. When the car flipped, it reportedly threw the teen from the vehicle resulting in the car landing on top of her. The 18-year-old East Wenatchee woman died before emergency personnel made it to the scene.
Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that the reporting party was a 32-year-old woman from Des Moines who sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but deputies believe the pair were sightseeing.
