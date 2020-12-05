MOSES LAKE - A teenager was injured in a reported shooting early Saturday morning near Moses Lake.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenburg Loop in the Larson housing community, just north of Moses Lake.
A deputy was already in the area when shots were fired. The deputy located and stopped what turned out to be the victim’s vehicle as it was leaving the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
One of two male teenagers in the vehicle had sustained a gunshot wound to his back. The teen was taken to Samaritan Hospital and later released.
Investigators say it appears the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction that went bad.
“Two teenagers entered into the deal over social media. They drove from Mattawa to the Larson community where they encountered the person who alleged fired the shots and fled on a black bicycle," sheriff's office officials stated.
The suspect has not been located and deputies continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.
