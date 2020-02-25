MOSES LAKE - A teenager was bit multiple times early Tuesday morning by Moses Lake police K9 Rex after a brief pursuit and foot chase.
At about 1 a.m., officer Brad Zook stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of South Gibby Road and West Broadway Avenue. As Zook approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as a 16-year-old-male, drove off from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, according to Moses Lake police.
The juvenile reportedly continued on Gibby Road before losing control of the car while attempting to make a left turn onto West Lee Street. Police say the juvenile ran after the car spun out but reportedly left the vehicle in drive. The suspect’s car then rolled into a parked vehicle.
Zook deployed K9 Rex as he gave chase. Rex was able to catch up and make contact with the suspect after a short distance. Body cam video shows the suspect continue to roll on the ground, causing Rex to come off his initial bite and bite again, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspect had bite wounds to his left bicep and shoulder area and his left thigh.
After the suspect’s arrest, police also learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The juvenile was treated at Samaritan Hospital before being booked into juvenile detention for felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run, no valid operator’s license and an outstanding felony warrant.
Bossco92
If ever there were an article in the paper that testified to passing another school levy, this is it. Give moses lake schools more money to help educate it's students! How embarrassing.
Hell no the mlpd does not fight fair especially that zoosk. Hes tge type that will throwbthe first punch then cry bout it litterally im still paying off that b!%$@es doctor bill. Now hes a k9 officer fawk me. The dude needs to go back through training look him up youll find 3 different accounts of him using excessive force 1 in spokane to an elderly guy 2 in moses another was an elderly guy an the other was a kid that he tried giving him the ko punch to. Now look at him pathetic he should of been able to control his mutt so the juvenile didnt get bit 2 more times. I dont know much bout the human body but aint there some vital arteries by ones bicep an thigh? All it takes is a knick of them veins an youll be seeing the light. I guess blame the kid right hes stupid for rolling on the ground for bout 2 mins as the k9 shreds into him rookie. Zoosk you sint inpressing no one with youre lil dog trick. Maybe learn self deffense an how to read body language before goin out on duty cause you shouldnt have a gun or that dog by youre side cause all thats doin is makingbyou more of a threat on the streets where youre supposed to protect an serve the people first, not build youre ego as a rentacop bullying people. But you already know all this shit dont ya. Kinda the reason why you dont show youre face when that gun is in youre locker that mutt is in it kennel lol i wonder why people give this city a bad rep? O ya cause of power hungry trigger happy pricks like you. Last question how low do yall have to score on the critical thinking test is acceptable, cause you cant score yo high or you cant get youre badge.lol
It's funny how the language of the article is sterilized...'make contact with' makes me laugh.
Just remember, don't run from or fight with the cops. They don't play fair!
