MOSES LAKE - A teenager was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake.
Multiple shots were fired about 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Basin Street. Witnesses told police a vehicle pulled up and one subject exited, firing several rounds at a group of juveniles.
A 15-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and he was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
Officers located four small-caliber shell casings at the scene.
No suspects have been located.
Detectives continue to follow-up with interviews with the victim and potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
Moses Lake?...what have we become? Way too close to home...
This is nothing new, we have had drive-by shootings in Grant county for over 20 years now. Too much gang activity in a rural area for anyone's liking.
