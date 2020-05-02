ROYAL CITY - Fire officials aren’t releasing much information about a fatal that claimed the lives of nearly a dozen animals near Royal City early Saturday.
The Grant County Sheriff Office says firefighters responded to a 60’x120’ barn at 12978 Dodson Rd. SW just east of Royal City at around 4:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
Sheriff’s officials say 10 horses died in the fire.
Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble says no one is releasing anymore info about the blaze until Monday.
