MOSES LAKE - After 26 years, Thai food will no longer be a dining option in Moses Lake if you plan to eat out. Late last month, Thai Cuisine announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The owners say their decision to close was prompted by their plan to retire at the end of March 2020.
The owners released the following statement on Facebook:
We thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives, as you’ve been such a big part of ours.
Thank you for choosing Thai Cuisine throughout the years and sharing your time and families with us. Our family and dedicated staff have made many memories in this restaurant, and you’ve been a huge part of that.
Thank you for the many years of business, support, and your cherished friendships that have made us such a success. We have loved serving you!
We will miss you all and hope you will stop by so we are able to say our goodbyes to you in person before our doors close at the end of March!
Sincerely,
Thai Cuisine
Thai Cuisine is located at the 601 S. Pioneer Way in the strip mall next to Safeway Grocery.
