WENATCHEE - "The cold is temporary. The impact is not." That’s the catchphrase coined by coordinators of this year’s Wenatchee Polar Plunge.
Sponsored by the Special Olympics, people will take the plunge at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event spans from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants are required to fundraise $50 for the event prior to February 8. People wanting to take an icy soak are encouraged to do it in a costume.
Event coordinators acknowledged those who are “too chicken” to plunge and say they can still support participants from what’s known as the “Chicken Coop.”
The fundraising goal for the event is $23,500. So far, less than $1,300 has been raised. A $10 registration deposit is required to reserve a spot in the plunge. Registration deposits are considered a donation.
One of the groups participating in this year's event is the Quincy Copsicles which consists of officers, police support staff and animal shelter employees.
