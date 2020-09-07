MANSFIELD - A Mansfield woman says she had to evacuate her mother from her home just outside of town as a wind-blasted blaze began blackening her property.
“The fire was in her backyard,” Katie Williams told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
The fire Williams is referring to is the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire.
Williams owns the Golden Grain Café in Mansfield. Earlier in the morning, Williams says rushed to her mom’s home to evacuate her. Williams says her mom lives on Road 16 about seven miles northeast of town. Williams says she was so focused on getting her mother out of there, that she didn't hang around to see if the blaze had reached her home.
Williams says she was told by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies to shelter in place at the school. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says the fire is moving so fast, that crews are asking residents to go the Mansfield School where incident command is stationed.
“At this point, it’s easier for crews to do structure protection on one building instead of 200 homes.”
All the roads in and out of the area are closed due to poor visibility. State fire crews are en route to the blaze.
(1) comment
What a lost feeling to not even know if you have a home anymore. Hope all is well for her and all Mansfield. God bless you.
