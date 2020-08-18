WANAPUM - The Taylor Pond Fire has grown to a size just shy of 25,000 acres, but crews both military and civilian are getting a better ‘toe hold’ on the blaze as of Tuesday. Burning on land occupied by the Yakima Military Training Center, the vast fire is now 25% contained. The lightning-caused fire inspired level 3 evacuation alerts for Wanapum Village, but as of Tuesday afternoon, those evacs were downgraded to a level 1.
The latest on the Taylor Pond Fire burning west of Mattawa
Shawn Goggins
