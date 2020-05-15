MOSES LAKE - A local farm’s Facebook post garnered a lot of attention after making a claim about the state of America’s meat market on Wednesday. Tumbleweed Farms of Moses Lake says it created a series of regional online Facebook groups that helps connects consumers directly to farmers in their area.
“We have made several groups to connect farmers/ranchers to consumers directly! Let's cut the middlemen out, and support local,” Tumbleweed Farms stated on its page. "There's NOT a meat shortage!"
Tumbleweed Farms apparently did it as a gesture to help people realize that the supermarkets a short on meat not because there is a meat shortage, it’s because the processing plants are shut down due to coronavirus concerns.
Two days after creating the online farm-to-consumer groups, all six platforms have over 3,500 members.
Tumbleweed farms says a group of people can split the cost on buying one animal by buying it directly from a farmer, have the farmer send it to a local butcher, and pick up and purchase the meat when its ready. Tumbleweed Farms says it’s a good way to support local businesses while buying better meat.
Ashley Lyons owns Tumbleweed Farms:
"I was recently in my local grocery stores, and noticed barren meat departments, as well as signs asking customers to limit their meat purchases. I had read the articles circulating the internet warning of a meat shortage, and I was shocked. We are in the farm and ranch community, where producers are receiving pennies on the dollar for their livestock compared to the retail price per pound. There is NOT a meat shortage, just idle processing plants," Lyons told iFIBER ONE News.
Lyons says there are cost-saving perks to buying directly from farms.
"You're paying less or the same as retail prices if you buy from a farmer directly. If you cannot afford the bulk purchase, find friends to split the cost with you! It really is worth it for the fresh and better quality product. I created the Farm to Table groups to connect the consumers directly to the producers," she wrote.
Lyons added that many resources are going to waste.
"I do not want to see animals, produce, or animal byproducts wasted since the processing plants are either shutting down or limiting production. Since sharing the post and creating the groups 2 days ago, we have reached close to a million people, and that is amazing. The groups are not only for meat sales, but for produce, eggs, plants, etc.”
In uncertain times like these, we need to pull together as a community, and support our local producers and small businesses. We will get through this together."
The following are the online portals created by Tumbleweed Farms for consumers across the country:
USA:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1077039412667396/
California:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/242317880208195/
PNW:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/576143336367088/
Northeast USA:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/559683981418595/
Midwest USA:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/889726931440153/
Southern States:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/236215047805179/
