Saturday's snapshot of the smoke 

Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The dreaded mass of smoke predicted to arrive in all of eastern Washington is here. The smoke is being generated from the wildfires in California and Oregon.

From Wenatchee to Moses Lake to Othello, and Connell, air quality ranges from the ‘unhealthy’ range to the ‘hazardous’ range.

Mapa de calidad del aire

Naranja: insalubre para grupos sensibles, rojo: insalubre, morado: muy insalubre, borgoña: peligroso
The smoke appeared to arrive late Friday night and thicken overnight into Saturday.

Air quality analysts with Washington Smoke Blog say the air quality is expected to worsen throughout the day on Saturday before improving by the end of the week.

