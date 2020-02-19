ELLENSBURG - An Ellensburg car wash is without its pay station after it was stolen in the middle of the night on Feb. 6 at around midnight. Police say the pay station is worth $30,000.
It was taken from the Auto Spa Car Wash on Main Street. Car wash owners are offering a $1,000 award for anyone with information that could help catch the culprit.
Coincidently, the SUV the suspect used to haul away the pay station was stolen from a tow yard. The SUV belonged to McIntosh Towing on Water Street in Ellensburg.
(2) comments
Ironic isn't it. Usually the car pay station steals from customer not the other way around. Some would call it poetic justice.
That's a really weird thing to say. How is accepting money for a car wash "stealing?" Are you saying it malfunctions and fails to give the car wash that was paid for, or do you think people should get free car washes?
