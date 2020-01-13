GEORGE - Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a theft involving a poisoned guard dog.
Staff at Cashmere-based Joe’s Septic and Site Prep say a dump truck with an attached trailer loaded with an excavator was stolen from their satellite location off Frenchman Hills Road in George early Sunday morning. On Monday, staff told iFIBER ONE News that the thieves had poisoned their guard dog to get to the equipment, killing the animal.
In a peculiar twist, authorities found the stolen equipment left abandoned near Leahy Junction in east Douglas County later that day. It’s not known as to why the equipment was left behind.
Joe’s staff believe there were two suspects who are still at-large.
The investigation into the incident continues.
(2) comments
I second that, and add 10 years to the max sentence
Poison, what a chicken**** way to kill a dog!!
Catch em' and give em' the MAX!!
