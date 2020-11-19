A real-time event risk assessment tool created by Georgia Tech shows the risk you run of catching COVID-19 if you’re considering gathering with a big group this Thanksgiving.
The assessment tool breaks down the risk county by county in every state across the U.S. The chance of infection is based on the number of people attending an event, an adjustable figure, and if at least one person present at the gathering is COVID-19 positive.
The following figures represent the risk of catching coronavirus at an event with 25 people in attendance. The risk of contracting the virus heightens as the number of people attending increases.
Grant County – 42%
Chelan County – 45%
Douglas County – 41%
Adams County – 61%
Kittitas County – 7%
Okanogan County – 12%
For access to the George Tech Risk Assessment Event Planning Tool, click here.
(2) comments
I would like to see the mathematical formula for the determination of those percentages.
smh stay home and tv dinners
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.