MOSES LAKE - The third annual Brews and Tunes event returns Saturday in downtown Moses Lake.
The event, hosted by the Downtown Moses Lake Association, is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with 12 tasting locations featuring 24 beers from a dozen northwest breweries, according to organizers.
Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for a couple’s ticket. Tickets are available online at www.mlbacares.org or at the Smith Martin Building, located at 102 E. Third Ave., and Michael’s Bistro at 221 W. Broadway Ave. Tickets are limited and last year’s event sold out.
A number of local musicians will also be playing at various tasting spots. Performers includes Lake City Blues, Free Beer Nuts, Rylei Franks, Nick Garcia and more.
For more information, contact the Downtown Moses Lake Association at 509-770-1700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.