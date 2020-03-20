EAST WENATCHEE - Health officials learned of a third-lab confirmed case of a coronavirus infection in Chelan County Friday morning.
The news of the area’s third case comes after confirmation of the county’s first two positive patients on Tuesday. The first two patients were reportedly men from Chelan and Leavenworth.
iFIBER ONE News is in the process of obtaining additional info about the third person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
