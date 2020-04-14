MOSES LAKE - Another Moses Lake health worker has tested positive for the contagious virus that’s plaguing the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Moses Lake-based Samaritan Healthcare announced that a third employee has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the third worker in the last two weeks who has contracted the disease. The most recent employee is asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) and is at home in isolation. Health officials say it appears that the worker contracted coronavirus through “community exposure.”
Samaritan says the employee has not worked since being contacted by the Grant County Health District after coming into close proximity with a person who tested positive for the virus. At this time, Samaritan officials believe there is no identifiable patient risk.
“Our continued thoughts and prayers for strength and healing are with our employee and their family at this time,” stated Samaritan CEO, Theresa Sullivan. “While we know this war against COVID-19 is far from over, we are seeing encouraging news in the recovery of our employees who have been infected.”
The two Samaritan employees who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus have fully recovered, been medically cleared and have returned to work. The most recent employee to test positive worked on a separate campus from first two employees.
All staff, patients, visitors are asked to wear masks while present on all Samaritan campuses.
“All of us, together, have the ability to win this war against COVID-19, but we need everyone’s help. Stay home. Stop the spread. Save lives. This is something we all must do,” stated Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter.
Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson, shares, “We want to continue to reinforce that the local data being shared is a reflection of our community several days ago. Please stay home and help us to slow the spread of this virus in our community.”
