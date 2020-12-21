After months of intense negotiations, congressional leaders in Washington D.C. have finally come to terms on a new COVID-19 relief plan. Earlier reports published by iFIBER ONE News detail the benefits of the aid package. Despite the bipartisan consensus on the deal, some lawmakers at both the federal and state level are still balking at what’s being perceived by some as a raw deal.
On Monday, Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier of the 8th congressional district released the following statement:
“My constituents and the American people have been hurting and needing assistance for months. This package does not go far enough. But it has some very important wins for families and small businesses, and we should never let perfect be the enemy of good. Among other wins, this bill will protect patients from surprise bills, one of the many issues I have been fighting for this Congress. This package will also fund the government through September 2021, averting a shutdown like the one we had two years ago. I will be voting in support of this package later today."
Both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House are expected to vote on the bill on Monday. Once the bill is passed by both chambers, it will go to President Donald Trump for signature.
Advocates of the bill say the package should only be endorsed as a “down payment.”
Huh, a demoncrap wanting to spend more tax dollars. Who'd a thunk it?
