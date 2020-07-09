The livelihoods of thousands of people were likely saved due to swift action from Congress at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal government recently released figures that showed the number of jobs that had been retained thanks to the loan program.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses.
The following data released by the Small Business Administration details the total number of jobs saved by the Payroll Protection Program:
Wenatchee – 3,280
East Wenatchee – 1,025
Moses Lake – 1,561
Ephrata – 318
Quincy – 889
Soap Lake – 149
Othello – 950
Warden – 108
Cashmere – 1,158
Leavenworth – 1,247
Chelan – 1,597
*Note that it appears that Leavenworth and Chelan, both of whom have economies that rely heavily on tourism, appear to have utilized PPP more due to the high ratio of food, beverage, retail and hospitality jobs.
