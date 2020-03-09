ADAMS COUNTY - A call for reported illegal dumping led Adams County deputies to a stolen vehicle and other stolen property and the arrest of three suspects.
Deputies had responded to the 1800 block of Sutton Road on Friday when they reportedly located a vehicle reported stolen in Grant County.
A search warrant was obtained at the residence and three people were taken into custody on multiple charges related to drugs, theft, possession of stolen property, burglary, trafficking in stolen property and more, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
One male suspect was booked into jail for six felony crimes.
The names of suspects have not been released as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate and expects to recover additional stolen property.
