MOSES LAKE - A teenager and two adults were arrested Thursday after the teen reportedly traded his grandmother’s moped and ATV for marijuana and alcohol.
Deputies were alerted by a Moses Lake resident who reported that they suspected their 17-year-old granddaughter stole their moped and quad ATV, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen had allegedly exchanged the vehicles with James Ward, 42, and Sandra Gleave, 38, for alcohol and marijuana.
Deputies were granted a search warrant and reportedly found 8.5 pounds of marijuana inside Ward’s and Gleave’s motorhome.
The juvenile was arrested for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. Ward and Gleave were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and distribution of narcotics to a minor.
“Cleary it’s a sad set of circumstances for the child’s family,” Sheriff Tom Jones stated. “Property thefts to acquire drugs are not unusual, but adults who supply drugs and alcohol to children are particularly revolting and disappointing.”
