VANTAGE - More holes were found on the roadway on the Vantage Bridge early Monday.
State transportation officials confirmed that DOT crews found three holes in the far right westbound lane. Concrete patching work was done on the holes which were a foot wide and three feet long. The WSDOT has narrowed travel to one lane along the span as crews repair the damaged portions of the bridge.
Transportation officials say the holes do not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge. The damage is only limited to the road surface as the bridge deck is primarily comprised of cross-sectional rebar.
Crews say the holes should be fully repaired by Monday night.
Transportation officials did acknowledge that holes on the bridge have become more frequent lately and that the road surface on the bridge deck is deteriorating.
The Vantage Bridge is 140,000 square feet and each year, crews have been replacing about 600 square feet of road surface since 2016.
Built in 1962, the last rehabilitation project on the bridge deck was done in 1981.
According to the WSDOT’s rating system, the overall condition of the bridge is rated 5 out of 9, with "7 through 9" being good, 5 through 6 being fair and 0-4 being poor. Despite the lower rating, engineers say the structure is still very safe. According to the DOT bridge condition ratings, no portion of any structure had a rating below "3."
