MOSES LAKE - Three juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into the Safeway fuel station store in Moses Lake.
The three juveniles, ages 11, 13, and 14, had reportedly broke the front window to the store on South Pioneer Way and were in the process of stealing cigarettes when Moses Lake police officers arrived.
The suspects reportedly ran into the swamp area behind Safeway.
“Not knowing the suspects were kids AWOL from home school, officers set up a perimeter and called K9 Rex to respond,” Capt. Mike Williams stated. “As soon as K9 Rex got out of the car and started barking, the kids ran to the nearest human officer for protection and were taken into custody.”
The 13 and 14 year old suspects were booked into Martin Hall on burglary charges. The 11-year-old was released to his parents, according to Moses Lake police.
“They did significant damage to the store, all for a couple packs of smokes that they ended up dropping in the swamp,” Williams stated.
(1) comment
Lower the smoking age so these kids aren't forced to steal for their fix.
Oh, and how are you AWOL if you're a citizen and not in the military? General public, police, all are citizens, not the military.
