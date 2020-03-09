OTHELLO - Three juveniles were arrested Sunday morning after a pursuit with Adams County deputies near Othello.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop of a Dodge Caravan just before noon in the area of Weavers trailer park on state Route 26, west of Othello. The juvenile driver reportedly failed to stop, “breaking several traffic laws as well as endangering the public” during the pursuit, sheriff’s office officials stated.
The driver eventually stopped in the area of Sherman Lane after an about five-minute chase. Deputies say the driver ran off and was chased by deputies and taken into custody.
The driver and two other juvenile occupants in the van were booked into Martin Hall for several charges including eluding, DUI, minor in possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and malicious mischief.
