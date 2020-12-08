OTHELLO - The Adams County Health Department on Tuesday reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
All three were Othello residents. The individuals included a 54-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old man. One of the three had underlying health conditions, according to health officials. Two died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. The third individual died at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland.
Adams County is now at 14 COVID-19 deaths.
“To Adams County residents, we ask that you do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” health officials stated. “It is more important than ever to follow guidelines to protect others, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities. Please wear a mask or cloth face covering when in public, limit the size of social gatherings, and think carefully about personal decisions to socialize outside of your households.”
Adams County added 49 new virus cases on Monday, including 44 in Othello. Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 7, the county had about 1,114 new cases per 100,000 residents.
