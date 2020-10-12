MOSES LAKE - The health district on Monday confirmed three more Grant County residents have died from COVID-19.
The three individuals include a Mattawa woman in her 30s with no underlying health conditions, a Quincy man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a Moses Lake man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, according to the Grant County Health District.
“This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can affect anyone, of any age,” health district officials stated.
The three deaths bring the total virus deaths in Grant County to 24.
“We grieve the loss of three more of our residents and our hearts are with their family and friends,” health district officials added. “On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”
The health district continues to urge residents to follow the guidelines to limit the spread of the virus:
- Wear a face covering anytime you are in public or around people you do not live with.
- Stay home if you feel sick or are under quarantine or isolation orders.
- Use physical distancing and stay 6 feet away from others as much as possible when you are in pubic or at work.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially before eating or coming home. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Limit social gatherings, like BBQs, parties, and other get-togethers to no more than 5 people outside your household.
Well I see people still aren't taking COVID19 seriously and not following social distancing as well as wearing a mask and washing your hands before you play your face. Statistically the problem in these areas and Moses Lake being the worst according to population and the number of cases because of people don't want to follow the rules!
Thank you for the reminder.
We all never would have got bye without your astute observations.
Continue to tell people what to do even though "they" continue to choose what's best for them and their families.
Wow..you are an inspiration to us all. (Eyeroll). Btw Quincy and mattawa are the worst according to population
Dave you are really not there, hide in your basement, the WHO now says staying home does not work. People go to work take precautions with your elders but do not be like Dave a socialist controlling jerk that has no knowledge about anything. Swedish people have it right. LIVE, LIVE YOUR LIFESTYLE NORMALY!!!!!!
I dont understand Donald Trump said yesterday AGAIN that the virus is going to disappear very soon. And a few days ago that everyone who is sick is going to get better.
So the words of hope escape you once again. You poor sick child. Stewing in your own shit must be stressful.
