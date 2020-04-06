MOSES LAKE - Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Grant County, bringing the countywide total to 90. The Grant County Health District says a previously reported Grant County case was not a Grant County resident.
Mattawa had two new confirmed cases on Monday and there was one new case in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District. Fourteen people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Health district officials estimated about 25 probable cases and about 215 cases pending test results.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 10
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 17
- Moses Lake: 15
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 38
- Royal City: 5
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 4
In Adams County, two new confirmed cases were reported Monday, both in Othello. The total cases in the county is at 29, with 25 in Othello, two in Lind and two in Ritzville.
Also on Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools in the state to remain closed for the remainder of the school year. Schools have been shut statewide since March 17 and were initially scheduled to reopen April 27.
State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal said the risks of returning students to school to early were high due to the pandemic.
“A rusk back to school puts significant risk in learning continuity that at this time would not be better than the model we are developing and advancing at a distance,” he said. “We do not want that curve to suddenly spike up because we acted too quickly to come back.”
The latest update from the state Department of Health shows nearly 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and at least 338 deaths.
I suspect these numbers will increase. A stupid group of millennial several blocks away are having a BBQ, fire pit and drinking. So much for social distancing and following Health Department rules...
