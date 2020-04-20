ELLENSBURG - Three people were injured in a plane crash on Sunday about 10 miles south of Ellensburg.
Sheriff’s deputies and medical units responded to the area of Rosa View and Arrowhead Drive, where a small plane was reported to have gone down, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found the Cessna, flown by 39-year-old Josh Soracco and occupied by 46-year-old Kristina Ring and 21-year-old Jessie Ring, all of Yakima. Soracco had reportedly attempted a low-approach flyover of the runway and was unable to gain enough altitude to clear the ridge.
The plane clipped the hillside and flipped.
The plane’s occupants were able to exit the plane on their own. Kristina Ring was taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital for back and neck pain. The other two occupants had only minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
