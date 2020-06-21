OTHELLO - Three people were injured in a collision Saturday afternoon on state Route 17 near Othello.
Felix Rodriguez Martinez, a 74-year-old Othello man, was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass east on Cunningham Road. He reportedly failed to yield to SR 17 traffic as he attempted to continue east on Cunningham Road and his car was struck by a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest on the highway.
Rodriguez Martinez was airlifted to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious injuries. His passenger, 68-year-old Othello resident Rosalva Pelayo Gonzalez, was taken by private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Othello resident Marco A. Pena, was not hurt. His passenger, 48-year-old Othello resident Nirma Z. Pena, was taken by private vehicle to the Othello hospital.
The state patrol cited Rodriguez Martinez with failing to yield the right of way.
