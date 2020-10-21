State Troopers say multiple people are injured after a two-semi crash involving a car on SR 395 in Adams County Wednesday night. The wreck happened sometime after 8 p.m. near the border of Adams and Franklin counties. All northbound lanes of SR 395 were blocked due to wreck vehicles and debris all over the road. Traffic was being rerouted from Muse Rd. to Folkes Rd. to SR 26. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
