ROYAL CITY - A Royal City man is in jail following a drug raid at his home on Thursday morning.
Luis Alcala-Ochoa, 42, was arrested near his home at 142 Fern Street Northwest.
Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team was investigating Alcala-Ochoa for alleged drug trafficking in the area. Methamphetamine, illegal marijuana and a stolen firearm were reportedly found in his home during Thursday morning’s search warrant, according to the sheriff’s Office.
Alcala-Ochoa was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Detectives also are requesting charges of delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop and possession with intent to deliver meth within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop.
Grant County deputies, Royal City and Quincy police and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team assisted INET in serving the search warrant.
smh..bad enough but within a school boundary
